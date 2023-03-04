PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Henry Kenyon, Luke Donato and Jack Kenyon each scored in two events as the Bulldogs tied for ninth at the boys state swim meet on Saturday at Brown University.
Henry Kenyon was ninth in the 50 freestyle (23.56) and 15th in the 100 butterfly (1:01.75).
Donato placed 10th in the 50 freestyle (23.71) and 12th in the 100 freestyle (52.51).
Jack Kenyon finished 13th in both the 100 freestyle (52.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.27). Jake Perkins placed 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.58).
Westerly finished with 91 points. Barrington won the meet with 383, and Bishop Hendricken was second with 371.
Jack Kenyon, Colby Champlin, Donato and Ryder Casady finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.41).
Jack Kenyon, Donato, Henry Kenyon and Ryder Casady finished sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:36.34).
Sam Lorello, Dom Lombard, Matthew Horton and Brady Casady placed 15th in the 200 medley relay (2:01.36).
— Keith Kimberlin
