WESTERLY — Jack Kenyon and Luke Donato finished first in two races each as Westerly High defeated Portsmouth, 66-20, in a Division II boys swim meet Wednesday at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Kenyon was first in the 200 freestyle (2:02.13) and the 100 freestyle (54.74). Donato was first in the 200 individual medley (2:28.75) and the 500 freestyle (6:05.66).
Sam Lorello contributed a first in the 50 freestyle (27.01) and a second in the 100 backstroke for the Bulldogs. Jake Perkins won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.85) and was third in the 200 freestyle. Henry Kenyon finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.08).
Colby Champlin was second in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
Other second-place finishers were Dom Lombard (100 freestyle), Andrew Jacobson (50 freestyle), Brady Casady (100 breaststroke) and Matthew Horton (100 butterfly). Ryder Casady was third in the 100 backstroke.
Kenyon, Donato, Lombard and Ryder Casday won the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.47).
Brady Casady, Ryder Casady, Lombard and Henry Kenyon won the 200 medley relay (2:00.17).
Both teams are 1-1, 1-1. Westerly next competes on Tuesday at Narragansett at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
