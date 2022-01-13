WESTERLY — Jack Kenyon won two individual events and swam on two winning relay teams to lead Westerly High over North Providence, 53-40, in a Division II boys swim meet Wednesday at the Ocean Community YMCA pool.
Kenyon took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:23.46 and the 500 freestyle (1:40.99).
He teamed with Brayden Champlin, Greg Hopkins and Luke Donato to win the 200 free relay (1:40.99) and joined Donato, Hopkins and Champlin to finish first in the 400 free relay (3:45.85).
Other individual winners for the Bulldogs were Donato in the 200 free (2:05.04), and Champlin in the 100 butterfly (1:01.81).
Second-place finishers were Elias Orphanides (200 free); Jake Perkins (100 breaststroke); Champlin (50 free); Donato (100 free); and Hopkins (100 backstroke).
A Westerly 200 free relay team (Ryder Casady, Perkins, Andrew Jacobson, Orphanides) and 200 medley relay team (Casady, Perkins, Orphanides, Dominick Lombard) also swam to second place.
Westerly (1-1, 1-1 Division II) next swims at Cranston East on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
