PROVIDENCE — Drew Jalbert of Westerly, a senior at Prout, won the 100 butterfly during the state swimming championships Saturday at Brown University.
Jalbert, who will swim for the University of Pittsburgh next season, turned in a time of 49.26 competing for the South County co-op team.
Jalbert also finished second in the 50 freestyle (21.33).
Prout's Joe Brown, who lives in Westerly, placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.67).
Prout's Ben Leal, who lives in Westerly, finished 11th in the 100 freestyle (52.96) and 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.34).
Chariho's Jesse Brunelle, who also swims for SCOOP, placed 18th in the 50 freestyle (24.14) and 14th in the 100 butterfly (59.63).
Brown, Jalbert and Brunelle teamed with Christian Pereria to place third in the 200 medley relay (1:42.67).
Jalbert, Brunelle, Pereria and Leal placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.42).
Brown and Leal teamed with Harrison Quilliman and Thomas Cantanzaro to place 18th in the 400 freestyle relay (4:07.27).
South County placed fourth in the team standings with 136 points. Barrington was first with 402.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.