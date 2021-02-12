WESTERLY — Westerly High's Madigan Hiltz and Gregory Hopkins won two races as the Bulldogs topped Middletown, 57-34, in a Division II boys swim meet on Feb. 3.
Swim meets are competed virtually this season with each team swimming in its own poll. The times are exchanged between teams and the coaches then come to an agreement on the results. Westerly swims at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Hiltz was first in the 200 free and the 100 breaststroke. Hopkins was first in the 100 free and 100 backstroke. Times from the races were not submitted.
Brayden Champlin won the 50 free and Luke Donato took first in the 500 free.
Jack Kenyon was second in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Nathaniel Guilmette placed second in the 500 free and third in the 100 backstroke.
Elias Orphanides was third in the 200 free and 50 free. Derek Lombard contributed a third in the 100 breaststroke.
Champlin, Donato, Jack Kenyon and Hiltz won the 400 free relay.
Champlin, Hopkins, Orphanides and Donato won the 200 free relay. Kyle Andrews, Guilmette, John Healy and Lombard placed third.
Champlin, Donato, Hiltz and Hopkins won the 200 medley relay. Guilmette, Kenyon, Lombard and Orphanides were third.
Westerly 65, Rogers 23
Hopkins won the 50 free and 100 free in a win against Rogers on Jan. 25.
Kenyon was first in the 100 backstroke and second in the 100 butterfly. Donato won the 200 freestyle.
Hiltz was second in the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle. Healy placed second in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Lombard finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM. Orphanides contributed a second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 butterfly.
Champlin was second in the 50 free.
Champlin, Donato, Kenyon and Hiltz won the 400 free relay. Donato, Champlin, Hiltz and Hopkins were on the winning 200 medley relay.
— Keith Kimberlin
