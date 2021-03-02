WESTERLY — Madigan Hiltz, Brayden Champlin and Luke Donata each won two individual races as the Westerly High boys swim team beat Cranston East, 52-42, in the Division II semifinals Tuesday night at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Westerly will face North Providence or Wheeler in the finals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the PODS Aquatics Center in East Providence.
Hiltzon won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. The team did not submit times for any of the races.
Champlin won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Donato was first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 free.
Gregory Hopkins finished first in the 100 backstroke and second in the 50 freestyle.
Jack Kenyon won the 500 freestyle and was second in the 200 freestyle. Dominick Lombard contributed a third in the 100 breaststroke.
Hiltz, Hopkins, Champlin and Donato combined to win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Nathaniel Guilmette, Jack Healy, Lombard and Elias Orphanidies finished third in the 200 medley relay.
— Keith Kimberlin
