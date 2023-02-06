CRANSTON — Westerly High's boys swim team wrapped up an undefeated Division II regular season with a 57-36 victory over Classical on Monday night at the Cranston YMCA.
Westerly closed the regular season with a 5-0 record in the league.
"It's really exciting. I don't think we've done it very often," Westerly coach Thomas Weismuller said. "The kids are very excited about it, but we still have work to do."
Weismuller said the team's strength in the freestyle races and its depth on relays have been important reasons for this season's success.
Luke Donato finished first in two races on Monday, with a 25.19 in the 50 freestyle and 57.9 in the 100 freestyle. Jake Perkins won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.10).
Jack Kenyon finished second in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Sam Lorello contributed second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Ryder Cassady was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Brady Casady was second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley. Henry Kenyon finished second in the 100 butterfly.
Third-place finishers were Colby Champlin (100 backstroke), Dom Lombard (500 freestyle) and Matthew Horton (100 butterfly).
The 400 freestyle relay of Donato, Henry Kenyon, Andrew Jacobson and Ryder Casady placed first in 4:11.24. The 200 freestyle relay of Jack Kenyon, Henry Kenyon, Donato and Jake Perkins finished second.
The 200 medley relay of Champlin, Henry Kenyon, Perkins and Ryder Casady placed second.
Westerly will next compete in the Division II championships on Feb. 18 at Roger Williams University at 11 a.m.
Weismuller expects Westerly to be in the running for the title along with Moses Brown and Classical.
"They give quite a few points for winning an event at the divisionals," Weismuller said. "But teams that score a lot also score at the bottom. We need to be able to do that."
— Keith Kimberlin
