Correction
Relay team members for Westerly High during Saturday's boys state swim meet were incorrect in results provided by the RIIL.
The 200 medley relay team (15th, 2:01.36) included Sam Lorello, Brady Casady, Matthew Horton and Andrew Jacobson
The 200 freestyle relay team (fifth, 1:36.41) included Luke Donato, Ryder Casady, Henry Kenyon and Jack Kenyon.
Jack Kenyon, Henry Kenyon, Colby Champlin and Donato comprised the 400 freestyle relay team (sixth, 3:36.34).
