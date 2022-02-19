BRISTOL — Brayden Champlin finished first in the 100 freestyle at the Division II boys swimming championships Saturday at Rogers Williams University.
Champlin turned in a time of 51.93. Westerly finished third in the team standings with 286 points. Moses Brown was first with 342 and Portsmouth finished one point ahead of Westerly with 287.
Champlin was also second in the 200 individual medley (2:16.66).
Jack Kenyon placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:59.63) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:34.48).
Greg Hopkins finished third in the 50 freestyle (24.42) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.36). Luke Donato finished third in the 100 freestyle (54.35) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.81).
Elias Orphanides was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:07) and 13th in the 200 freestyle (2:20.93). Ryder Casady contributed eighth-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (25.32) and the 100 freestyle (58.15).
Jake Perkins was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.40) and 13th in the 200 IM (2:58.58). Nate Guilmette finished 12th in the 500 freestyle (6:24.70) and 15th in the 200 free (2:22.99).
Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Kenyon finished second in the 200 free relay (1:37.51) and the 400 free relay (3:38.73).
Casady, Orphanides, Perkins and Juan Zubieta placed sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:04.96).
— Keith Kimberlin
