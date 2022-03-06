PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Brayden Champlin scored in two individual races and swam on two relays at the state championship swimming meet on Saturday at Brown University.
Champlin was seventh in the 100 freestyle (51.56) and 16th in the 50 freestyle (23.51).
Jack Kenyon was 12th in the 200 free (1:57.10) and 14th in the 500 free (5:28.22). Luke Donato was 14th in the 100 free (53.61).
Champlin, Donato, Greg Hopkins and Kenyon placed sixth in the 400 free relay (3:35.58) and the 200 free relay (1:36.56).
Westerly finished 11th as a team with 76 points. Barrington won the meet with 402. Bishop Hendricken was second with 365.
Barrington's win ended a seven-year run of state titles by Hendricken. The Hawks had won 31 of the previous 32 state championship meets.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.