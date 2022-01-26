WESTERLY — Brayden Champlin, Greg Hopkins and Jack Kenyon won two races each as the Westerly High boys swim team beat Portsmouth, 50-43, in a Division II meet Tuesday at the Ocean Community YMCA pool.
Champlin was first in the 200 individual medley (2:21.34) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.65).
Hopkins won the 50 freestyle (25.16) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.45).
Kenyon placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:02.24) and the 500 freestyle (5:42.22). Luke Donato was first in the 100 freestyle (55.94) and third in the 200 freestyle. Times were only available for the first-place finishers.
Third-place finishers were Ryder Casady (100 freestyle), Jake Perkins (100 breaststroke), Nate Guilmette (500 freestyle) and Elias Orphanides (100 butterfly).
Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Kenyon combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.28) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.58).
Orphanides, Perkins, Casady and Juan Zubieta placed second in the 200 medley relay.
Casady, Dominick Lombard, Orphanides and Perkins finished third in both the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Portsmouth dropped to 1-3, 1-3 Division II with the loss. Westerly (3-2, 3-2) next travels to Classical on Feb. 8 for a 3:30 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
