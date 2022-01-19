CRANSTON — Brayden Champlin and Greg Hopkins won two races each, but the Westerly High boys swim team lost to Cranston East, 53-38, on Wednesday.
Champlin won the 200 individual medley (2:25.13) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.41). Hopkins was first in the 50 freestyle (25.99) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.44).
Luke Donato was first in the 100 freestyle (57.90) and second in the 200 freestyle for the Bulldogs. Times were only available for event winners.
Jake Perkins was second in the breaststroke. Elias Oprhanides was third in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, as was Nate Guilmette in the 500 freestyle.
Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Orphanides combined to win the 400 free relay (3:59.33).
Guilmette, Andrew Jacobson, Perkins and Orphanides finished second in the 200 medley relay.
Cranston East is 1-2, 1-2 Division II. Westerly (1-2, 1-2) next travels to East Greenwich on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
