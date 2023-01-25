WESTERLY — Jack Kenyon won two events and Westerly High used its depth in the relays to defeat North Providence, 53-41, in a Division II boys swim meet Wednesday night at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Kenyon finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:06.33) and the 100 freestyle (53.11).
Colby Champlin contributed second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Jake Perkins was second in 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Other second-place finishers were Henry Kenyon (100 butterfly) and Luke Donato (50 freestyle).
Sam Lorello finished third in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.
Other third-place finishers were Dom Lombard (500 freestyle), Matthew Horton (100 butterfly), Ryder Casady (50 freestyle) and Brady Casady (100 breaststroke).
Jack Kenyon, Champlin, Donato and Ryder Casady won the 200 free relay (1:44.60). Jack Kenyon, Champlin, Henry Kenyon and Donato won the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.90).
Henry Kenyon, Lombard, Horton and Brady Casady finished second in the 200 free relay.
Henry Kenyon, Donato, Perkins and Ryder Casady finished second in the 200 medley relay. Lorello, Lombardo, Horton and Brady Casady finished third in the 200 medley relay.
Perkins, Lorello, Lombard and Horton placed third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Both teams are now 2-1, 2-1 Division II. The Bulldogs next host Moses Brown on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
