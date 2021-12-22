WESTERLY — Moses Brown edged Westerly High, 48-45, in the Division II boys swimming season opener for both teams Wednesday night at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Brayden Champlin (100 butterfly, 1:03.23) and Luke Donato (100 freestyle, 55.56) each won races for the Bulldogs. Champlin was also second in the 50 free, as was Donato in the 200 free.
Jack Kenyon placed first in the 200 free (2:02.76) and second in the 500 free.
Dominick Lombard finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke. Jake Perkins was second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM.
Third-place finishers were Greg Hopkins, 100 backstroke, and Nate Guilmette, 500 free.
Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Kenyon won the 200 free relay (1:39.83).
Westerly is off until Jan. 6 when it travels to Cranston East for a 4 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
