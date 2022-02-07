CRANSTON — Westerly High won the 200 freestyle relay, but Classical won all the other events and edged the Bulldogs, 49-44, in a boys swim meet at the Cranston YMCA on Monday.
Brayden Champlin, Luke Donato, Greg Hopkins and Jack Kenyon combined to win the relay in 1:42.32.
Champlin was second in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Times were only available for first-place finishers.
Donato was second in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Hopkins was second in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Nate Guilmette was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Kenyon was second in the 100 breaststroke.
Dominick Lombard was third in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Ryder Casady was third in the 100 freestyle, as was Elias Orphanides in the 100 butterfly. Jake Perkins was third in the 500 freestyle.
Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Kenyon finished second in the 400 freestyle relay. Casady, Lombard, Perkins and Orphanides placed third in the event.
Casady, Perkins, Orphanidies and Juan Zubieta finished second in the 200 medley relay.
Casady, Lombard, Perkins and Orphanides placed third in the 200 free relay.
Westerly (3-3) next competes in the Division II meet on Feb. 19 at Roger Williams University in Bristol at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.