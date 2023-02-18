BRISTOL — Heading into Saturday's Division II boys swimming championships, Westerly High coach Thomas Weismuller thought his team had a pretty good chance to contend for the title.
But the Bulldogs surprised him.
They exceeded Weismuller's expectations by turning in top-notch performances throughout the meet and won the league championship with 425 points on Saturday at Rogers Williams University. North Providence was second with 349 followed by Moses Brown with 257.
This was the second Division II crown for the Bulldogs — they also claimed the title in 2016.
"All the guys really hit their marks and everything came together," Weismuller said. "They all had [personal records]. Obviously, the training seemed to work and we just placed much better than we thought we would place. When we went second, third, fourth and fifth in the 50 freestyle, that was a big moment.
"A lot of these guys had not swum since when they were youngsters and one of them never swam before September."
Westerly finished first in one individual event and two relays.
Jack Kenyon was the lone individual winner for the Bulldogs, taking first in the 500 freestyle (5:32.90). He was also third in the 200 freestyle (1:57.88).
Kenyon was also a part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay (1:37.32) with Colby Champlin, Luke Donato and Ryder Casady.
Kenyon, Champlin, Henry Kenyon and Luke Donato won the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.15).
Donato contributed second-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (52.67) and the 50 freestyle (24.07). Henry Kenyon finished third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.80) and the 50 freestyle (24.88).
Champlin contributed a third in the 50 freestyle (25.29) and third in the 100 freestyle (55.82). Jake Perkins was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.24) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (6:12.82). Ryan Casady placed third in the 50 freestyle (24.82) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (57.01).
Sam Lorello finished fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:08.33) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:38.94). Dom Lombard was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:114.86) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:11.78).
Matthew Horton finished fourth in the 100 fly (1:10.82) and sixth in the 200 free (2:20.87).
Brady Casady placed fifth in the breaststroke (1:15.50) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:49.38).
Andrew Jacobson placed 10th in both the 500 free (7:29.83) and the 100 backstroke (1:30.06).
Westerly's 200 medley relay of Henry Kenyon, Perkins, Lorello and Ryder Casady finished third (1:53.66).
— Keith Kimberlin
