NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High boys soccer coach Joe Mendonca, who won a state title in the early stages of his 25-year career at the school, doesn't judge his team's success on solely wins and losses.
After the Lions just made the Class S state tournament this season with a 6-8-2 record, Mendonca was relatively satisfied with the accomplishment.
"We had a very young team," he said. "For this group to play the way it did and improve throughout the year, I was pretty pleased with the way we played."
Wheeler impressed enough influencers around the ECC to earn three slots on the Division IV first team: junior goalkeeper Jonny Anderson, junior midfielder Kieran Boscoe and senior back Matt Carroll all represented the Lions as All-Stars.
Mendonca saluted Anderson as the main cog behind Wheeler's surge to postseason play. A talented field player who notched four goals and six assists in 2021, Anderson moved to the net after a couple of games this year. Anderson scored a goal early on, but after Wheeler allowed 10 goals in an 0-2 start, the team needed more stability in goal.
"Moving Jonny from forward to goalkeeper was the difference," Mendonca said. "He solidified our whole defensive mentality. We tend to build our attack from the back. Having a really good athlete like Jonny back there gave our young defenders more confidence and elevated our level of play."
Anderson posted five shutouts, including a pair of 0-0 ties. Wheeler yielded just 25 goals in its last 15 games. Anderson also was named to the ECC sportsmanship list.
Anderson enjoyed the presence of Carroll on defense. In addition to his defensive skills, Carroll chipped in offensively with four goals and two assists.
"Matt has midfielder skills as a back," Mendonca said. "You don't see many backs in ECC DIvision IV who can score four goals."
Boscoe earned first-team honors after making honorable mention in 2021. He led Wheeler in scoring with three goals and five assists for 11 points.
"Kieran did very well for us in the middle," Mendonca said. "He came up with a big year and was a leader for us on the field."
Junior defender Will Raggon and senior forward Owen Foberg made ECC Division IV honorable mention. Foberg, who was an first-team pick last year as a midfielder, had three goals and an assist this season. He was also named Wheeler's ECC student-athlete winner.
"We thought Owen should have repeated as a first-team pick," Mendonca said. "He sacrificed by agreeing to move from midfielder to forward. He was all about team."
