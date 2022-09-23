NORTH STONINGTON — The Wheeler High and Putnam boys soccer teams wound up in a scoreless tie after 100 minutes of play in an ECC Division IV game on Friday.
The Lions (2-3-1, 1-0-1 Division IV) had more shots on goal, 8-4, and corner kicks, 8-0, than Putnam, but couldn't find the net over the two 40-minute halves of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.
"We did a lot of good things," Wheeler coach Joe Mendoca said. "We've just got to learn how to finish when we have our chances."
Goalie Jonny Anderson was credited with three saves for the Lions, who next play at Grasso Tech on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
