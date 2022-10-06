NEW LONDON — Wheeler High and New London played to a scoreless tie in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer match on Thursday.
Wheeler failed to convert on a penalty kick in the second half. The two teams played two 10-minute overtime periods.
New London (0-7-1) finished with 10 shots; the Lions had eight. Wheeler goalie Jonny Anderson made four saves.
Wheeler (4-4-2) next host Plainfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
