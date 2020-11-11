UNCASVILLE — St. Bernard outscored Wheeler High in the penalty kick shootout round and ended the Lions' season in the Region II boys soccer tournament on Wednesday.
The match was tied at 3-3 after regulation and 20 minutes of overtime.
Matt Pierce scored two goals for the Lions, and his second one with about six minutes left in regulation gave Wheeler a 3-2 lead. But St. Bernard came back to tie the score and force overtime.
Mike Caster scored Wheeler's other goal. Lukas Jones and Pierce had assists.
"We had some opportunities to score in the first half and we didn't capitalize. We played very well," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said. "Overall, it was a great season for us. We had a lot of new faces, a lot of kids what were new to the team. We made a big improvement and we had a great attitude."
Jones was the only returning senior starter for the Lions.
St. Bernard (3-3) will play in the title game at Norwich Tech on Saturday.
Wheeler finished the season 4-4-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
