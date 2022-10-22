NORTH STONINGTON — St. Bernard scored the winning goal in the final three minutes to beat Wheeler High, 3-2, in a Division II boys soccer game Saturday.
Wheeler had tied the game, 2-2, on a Jack Dowrey goal in the second half, with Wyatt Hayes assisting. Keiran Boscoe scored Wheeler's other goal in the first half.
"We had a chance to score at the end. It was an up-and-down game for us. The ball just didn't bounce our way," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said. "We played well."
Wheeler goalie Jonny Anderson made five saves.
St. Bernard is 11-1-1, 7-0 Division IV. Wheeler (6-6-2, 3-3-1) next travels to Plainfield on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
