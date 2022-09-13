LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial topped Wheeler High, 4-1, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game on Tuesday.
David Levanto scored Wheeler's goal in the second half. The game was scoreless at the half.
Wheeler had a number of chance in the first half including a penalty kick, according to coach Joe Mendonca.
Lyman is now 2-1. Wheeler (0-2) next travels to Tourtellotte on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
