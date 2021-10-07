NEW LONDON — Wheeler High held a two-goal lead at halftime, but New London tied the ECC out-of-division boys soccer game in the second half and won it, 3-2, in the second overtime period Wednesday night.
Matt Pierce scored both goals for Wheeler (4-5). Drew Deary had one assist.
"The kids played hard," Lions coach Joe Mendonca said. "We had a chance to win the game in regular time — we had a few good chances. It just didn't happen. But the kids played well. It's good to see the kids competing."
The winning goal for the Whalers (5-2) came with 5:35 left in the second 10-minute extra session.
New London had 11 shots to six for Wheeler. Wheeler had an advantage in corner kicks, 8-3.
The Lions next play at Plainfield on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
