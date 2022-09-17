NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High scored two-second half goals and beat Parish Hill, 2-1, in a nonleague boys soccer game on Saturday.
Goalie Jonny Anderson gave the Lions a 1-0 leading converting a penalty kick. Wyatt Hayes made it 2-0 with about 17 minutes remaining. Owen Foberg assisted on the goal.
Parish Hill (0-2-1) scored without about 11 minutes left, but could get no closer.
"We played a game last night and played this afternoon," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said. "We played better in the first half."
Anderson finished with four saves in goal.
Wheeler (2-2) next host Killingly on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
