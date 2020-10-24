PLAINFIELD — Matt Pierce's second-half goal lifted Wheeler High into a 2-2 tie with Plainfield in a boys soccer game Saturday.
Wheeler trailed 2-1 at the half before Pierce's goal on a 19-yard free kick tied it.
"We played very well in the second half," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said.
Pierce also scored Wheeler's other goal with an assist from John Anderson. Pierce, a junior, leads the team with seven goals this season.
Wheeler goalie Matt Ryan made three saves.
Plainfield, which lost to Wheeler 3-0 earlier in the season, is 1-4-1.
Wheeler (3-3-1) next travels to St. Bernard on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
