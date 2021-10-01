NORTH STONINGTON — Three freshmen scored goals as the Wheeler High boys soccer team routed Grasso Tech, 5-0, in a nonleague boys soccer game Friday.
Freshmen Jonny Anderson, David Levanto and Wyatt Hayes each scored once for the Lions (4-3).
Senior Matt Pierce finished with a goal and an assist, Harrison Avery added a goal, Keiran Boscoe had two assists, and Hayes had one assist.
Wheeler outshot Grasso (1-5-1), 14-0, and had 11 corner kicks to the Eagles' three.
The Lions next host Griswold on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.