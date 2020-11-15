WESTERLY — Westerly High will face Cranston West in the quarterfinals of the Division II boys soccer tournament on Monday.
The game will be played at Cranston West High at 6 p.m.
Westerly finished 5-3-1, 3-1-1 Division II-South. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed from II-South. West, the No. 2 from D-II Central, was 5-5-2 overall and 3-2-1 in their league.
— Keith Kimberlin
