STONINGTON — Westerly High outlasted Stonington High in penalty kicks to claim the championship of the boys portion of the Piver Cup championship Saturday at Palmer Field.
Stonington had tied the game at 2-2 when Oliver Cooke headed in a corner kick by Brett Caron with 30 seconds left in regulation.
The teams played a 10-minute overtime with neither one scoring.
Stonington went first in penalty kicks and Westerly's Jonathan Turano had a save on the Bears' first attempt. Jovany Santos converted his opportunity for Westerly. Stonington missed its next attempt and Liam Cody scored for Westerly.
Turano made another save on Stonington's third penalty kick and Westerly's Tom O'Keefe converted to clinch the victory. Teams have five opportunities in the penalty kick round and O'Keefe's conversion gave Westerly an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
"We played well especially considering we had a game within 24 hours on the road that was also very intense," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "I give the kids a ton of credit. I'm very proud of them.
"I thought we held possession well at times and our movement when we were calm and composed, you could see the difference."
The game was scoreless at the half. Westerly struck first in the second half on a blast from Brady Smith about 35 yards from goal, Williams said. Tom Serluca had an assist on the score.
"We hit the cross bar about three minutes after that and it deflected down and our kids thought it crossed the line, but it was not called a goal," Williams said.
Stonington's Conor Tavares later scored off a corner kick to tie the game at 1-1.
Westerly's Joe Flood scored with about 10 minutes left off a feed from Liam Cody to give Westerly a 2-1 lead.
"Cody intercepted the ball at midfield and took a player on. He played it over the top to Joe, who had a guy right on him and he still managed to score," Williams said.
The tournament started in 2017 and this is the first time a boys team other than Stonington claimed the title. The Bears won the first three tournaments before the pandemic canceled the event in 2020. Stonington also won in 2021.
Westerly (3-1-1) next hosts Tiverton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Stonington (3-1) next hosts New London on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
