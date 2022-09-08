WESTERLY — For quite a while it appeared it was just a matter of time before Chariho High broke through and took control of Thursday night's Division II boys soccer game against rival Westerly High.
The Chargers had long stretches of possession in Westerly's half of the field in the second half — the game was still scoreless midway through the period — and they had plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net.
But Westerly keeper Jonathan Turano and backs Liam Cody, Brady Smith, Dom Lombard and Daniel Intrieri were up to the challenge, and the Bulldogs emerged with a 3-1 victory at Augeri Field in the season opener for both teams.
"This was a big game for us and communication helped us push through and get the win," Turano said. "Getting this win means everything to us against the defending division champions. Our goal is making the playoffs. We had a tough year last year and we are looking a lot better this year."
Westerly finally scored the game's first goal on penalty kick. Junior Tom Serluca had eluded a Chariho defender when he was fouled just inside the 18-yard line.
"I was in the corner and I knew I had to take on a man and I drew the foul," he said. "I had to take that penalty."
Serluca converted it with 24:22 remaining in the game to make it 1-0.
Chariho looked like it might score about five minutes later, but Westerly's Intrieri used his body to stop a shot from about 10 yards away.
About two minutes later, the Chargers put more pressure on Westerly with a hard shot on goal on the ground. Turano made a diving save to his right, deflecting the ball. The Chargers came up with possession and very quickly put a hard cross on goal from close range. Turano deflected the ball high into the air and came out to retrieve it in a crowd of players. It was a dynamic 30 seconds for the Westerly keeper.
Chariho tied the game with 7:01 remaining in the game. Kody Poplaski converted a fine cross from Liam Currier, scoring from about 10 yards away to the right post.
But Serluca responded less than two minutes later, scoring inside the 18 to give Westerly a 2-1 lead. Two Chariho players went for a header. Neither one of them got a good strike on the ball resulting in an opportunity for Serluca.
"It just came straight up to me and my first thought was to strike it," Serluca said. "I just hit a volley and it went in the back of the net. It felt very good. They beat us 3-0 last year and we wanted it back."
Westerly sealed the win with 4:15 remaining when Jovany Santos converted a direct kick from about 25 yards away.
The Chargers did hit the crossbar in the final three minutes, but that was as close to a goal as they would get.
"Kudos to Westerly. They fought a good game. They have good speed on top. They have a good club," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "It's the first game of the season; it's three points we didn't get.
"It happens. We always build and get better. Our biggest problem is our depth. The numbers are small and our depth isn't there."
A number of players on both teams left the field at times due to cramping.
Westerly coach Brian Williams was pleased with the win, but sees plenty to work on.
"I think we could have played better at times. But for our first 80-minute game we hung in and fought," Williams said. "Our whole thing is working hard, staying committed and staying composed. Once we got that first goal we gained some confidence.
"They definitely had more chances than we did. We weren't as relaxed as we could be. But the most important thing is we got our first win."
Chariho finished with 16 shots, six of them on goal. Westerly had nine shots, five on goal.
Westerly next plays Fitch at noon on Saturday at Stonington in the first round of the Piver Cup tournament. Chariho takes on Stonington at 3 p.m. in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.