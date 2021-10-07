PAWTUCKET — Westerly High's Griffin Aldrich tied the game with about 25 minutes left, but the Bulldogs could not get a go-ahead score playing St. Raphael to a tie, 2-2, Thursday in a Division II boys soccer game.
Aldrich converted a penalty kick by Tom Serluca to make it 2-2.
Westerly had three good opportunities inside the 18-yard line after that, but could not score.
Joe Flood scored Westerly's other goal unassisted in the first half.
The Saints finished with 11 shots and the Bulldogs had 10. Westerly goalie Jon Turano made nine saves.
St. Raphael is 4-5-2, 3-5-2 Division II. Westerly (3-7-2, 3-5-2) next hosts Smithfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
