PROVIDENCE — Tom Serluca and Joe Flood each scored goals as the Westerly High boys soccer team shut out Mt. Pleasant, 2-0, on Thursday.
Serluca converted a penalty kick 15 minutes into the game. Flood scored with 11:30 left in the first half and Tom O'Keefe was credit with an assist on the goal.
"As times, we possessed the ball well in the first half. We won on turf and playing on turf has always been tough for us," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "Jon Turano stopped two breakaways. He's been playing great for us this year."
Turano finished with seven saves in goal.
Mt. Pleasant dropped to 0-5, 0-5 Division II with the setback. Westerly (2-6, 2-4) next hosts Mount St. Charles on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
