WARWICK — Jovany Santos scored with six minutes remaining as Westerly High moved closer to a Division II boys soccer playoff berth with a 3-1 win over Pilgrim on Thursday.
Westerly (6-4-4, 4-4-4 Division II) trailed 1-0 at the half.
But Tom O'Keefe got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard about nine minutes into the second half, scoring from about 25 yards out. Jacob Arruda was credited with an assist on the goal.
Santos gave the Bulldogs the lead, scoring from about 18 yards out as Brady Smith assisted with six minutes left.
Joe Flood closed out the scoring with less than two minutes left. Santos had the assist on the goal.
Westerly has 16 points and needs just one more in its two remaining games to get the 17 necessary to qualify for the postseason.
Pilgrim dropped to 5-6, 5-6. Westerly next hosts East Greenwich on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.