LINCOLN — Lincoln's Thomas Corcoran scored a pair of goals and the Lions beat Westerly High, 4-0, in a Division II boys soccer game on Thursday night.
Corcoran has scored 15 goals in five games for Lincoln (5-0, 4-0 Division II).
Westerly (1-3, 1-2) trailed 2-0 at the half and finished with two shots. Goalie Jon Turano made 10 saves.
Westerly next plays Chariho in the Josh Piver Cup tournament on Saturday at Stonington at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
