WESTERLY — Westerly High and Hope played to a scoreless tie in a Division II boys soccer game on Friday night at Augeri Field.
Westerly (4-2-2, 2-2-2 Division II) hit the post once and had other scoring chances.
"We had plenty of opportunities," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "Our finishing wasn't there. I think we walked in thinking it was going to be easy and it turned out to be tougher. Hope played pretty well."
Hope is now 2-4-1, 2-4-1. Westerly next travels to Coventry on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
