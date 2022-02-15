WESTERLY — Westerly High junior goalie Jonathan Turano was nothing short of spectacular for the boys soccer team last fall.
Coaches took notice, too — Turano received first-team All-Division II for his season.
"Performance-wise he was excellent. He just made some incredible saves, saves that you would see on ESPN," Westerly coach Brian Williams said.
Turano only stands 5-8, but he possesses the ability read plays and react quickly, very quickly.
"He made some incredible diving saves and saves on corners and penalty kicks," Williams said. "He made some of our games a lot closer than they would have been without him in the game. I think he might have had the most saves in the state. He finished with 138.
"And he's definitely the leader in the back. He's not afraid to give a voice, which is important."
Junior Joe Flood earned second-team All-Division recognition for the Bulldogs. Flood led the team in goals (12) and assists (five).
The forward possesses good speed.
"At the beginning of the season his goal was to score three goals and have three assists," Williams said. "He ended up with a lot more than that. And with just a little bit of luck he could have had more."
Junior Tyler Rafferty was named third-team All-Division.
Rafferty played mostly center midfield for the Bulldogs, but could also move to the back when needed.
"He was our workhorse. He was very determined at everything he did," Williams said.
Senior Ryan Scanapieco earned All-Academic recognition.
Westerly finished the season 3-11-3, but had a four one-loss games, including one to Division II runner-up North Smithfield.
Westerly underclassmen accounted for 25 of the team's 26 goals.
"It was an up-and-down season. But next year the bar should be set pretty high," Williams said. "They just need to play as much as they can in the offseason."
