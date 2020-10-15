WESTERLY — Narragansett scored two goals in the final 12 minutes and defeated Westerly High, 4-3, in a boys nonleague soccer game Thursday at Augeri Field.
Luke Gencarella scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs. His second with about 20 minutes left in the game gave Westerly a 3-2 lead. His brother, JP Gencarella, had the assist.
But Narraganett tied the score with about 12 minutes remaining and took the lead three minutes later.
Jake Gaccione scored Westerly's other goal, which tied the game at 2-2 in the second half. Cam Jakob and Max Bertsch contributed assists for Westerly.
Westerly coach Brian Williams said his team had good possession for a good portion of the game.
Narragansett is 2-0. Westerly (1-1) hosts Chariho on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.