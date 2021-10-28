COVENTRY — Coventry scored the winning goal with 12 seconds remaining to defeat Westerly High, 4-3, in a Division II boys soccer game Thursday night.
Westerly took a 3-1 lead at the half on a pair of goals by Brady Smith and another by Matt Morrone. Joe Flood had the assist on all three goals.
But Coventry rallied with three goals in the final 17 minutes to earn the victory.
Westerly goalie Jonathan Turano finished with six saves.
Coventry improved to 6-7-1, 6-7-1 Division II. It was the final game of the season for Westerly (3-11-3, 3-9-3).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.