EAST GREENWICH — Westerly High senior goalie Jack Healy was excited about facing unbeaten East Greenwich in the Division II boys soccer semifinals Wednesday night.
Westerly had lost to the Avengers twice during the regular season, but the second setback came in the final game of the regular season and the Bulldogs played a lot of their roster.
"The shots they had on me [in the first two games] were good shots, of course, but it was something that we could definitely fix. I was hoping to get that extra chance against them," Healy said.
Healy turned in a solid performance, finishing with nine saves, but the Avengers dominated possession and ended Westerly's season, 2-0, on a chilly night.
The Avengers (12-0) moved to the title game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Johnston and will take on Pilgrim or Mt. Hope, who play Thursday in the tournament's other semifinal.
East Greenwich, the top seed from Division II-South, finished with 22 shots, 10 of them on goal, and had 13 corners kicks.
Healy made two big saves in the first 10 minutes of the contest, stopping what appeared to be sure goals to keep the game scoreless.
Westerly, the No. 2 seed from Division II-South, changed its defensive formation, moving Sam Elliott to a sweeper behind the Bulldogs backs. Westerly usually employs four backs on its back line. Westerly was hoping to better keep track of the EG crosses into the box with the formation.
Healy said backs Jake Carter and Joey Guarnieri came up big in the box.
"We held our own for a long time, but they got a couple of good goals," Elliott said.
Westerly had little possession, but still had an opportunity to take the lead at halftime.
In the final minute of the first half, Ben Luzzi got a head on a ball, sending it for the far post. But East Greenwich keeper Carter Andrews deflected it out of bounds with a diving save.
"That's what we were hoping for, a goal off a set piece," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "If that had gone in, it might have been a different ballgame. They would have been upset and would have been pushing in the second half and maybe it opens up the back."
East Greenwich got on the scoreboard about 12 minutes into the second half when back Aydin Kocak headed in a corner kick from Stephen Timperley. The Avengers added their second goal in the final two minutes on a breakaway by Andrew Mega.
Westerly (6-5-1) had almost no possession in the EG 18-yard box in the second half. Westerly finished with just two shots for the game, both of them in the first half. The Bulldogs did not have a corner kick.
East Greenwich controlled the midfield behind the creative play of Timperley.
"It sucks this is the way it ends, but that's a good team and it just is what it is," Elliott said. "We are glad we made it here."
It was Westerly's first appearance in a semifinal game since 2014.
Healy said it has been a challenging season due to the COVID-19 restrictions that included wearing of masks on the field.
"It was really difficult in the beginning," Healy said. I remember going through two or three masks in a practice. It was pretty disgusting. I wasn't even sure if we were going to make it into the playoffs, but we kept pushing and I'm glad we did this. I am really proud of us. I though we did well."
Williams lost his final game as a player for Westerly in the semifinals in 2004.
"I told the kids 30 years from now they will remember this night, because I still remember," Williams said. "It's something they will always remember, which is a good thing."
