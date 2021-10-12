WESTERLY — Smithfield scored a goal in each half and shut out Westerly High, 2-0, in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday night at Augeri Field.
"The first half was arguably the best we've played all season," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "We moved the ball well, won the 50-50 balls. The effort and determination were there."
Westerly goalie Jon Turano finished with four saves.
Smithfield improved to 8-2, 8-2 Division II.
Westerly (3-8-2, 3-6-2) next travels to Toll Gate on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
