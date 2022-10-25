WESTERLY — East Greenwich scored with 10 minutes remaining and edged Westerly High, 2-1, in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday at Augeri Field.
Westerly had tied the score at 1 when Jovany Santos knocked home a rebound with 11 minutes left. But the Avengers answered about a minute later to earn the win.
Westerly is now 6-5-4, 4-5-4 Division II and must earn at least a tie on Saturday at Shea at 1 p.m. in the regular-season final to qualify for the postseason. Westerly needs 17 points to qualify.
East Greenwich (7-5-1, 7-5-1) outshot the Bulldogs, 8-6. Westerly had seven corners kicks; the Avengers, three. Westerly goalie Jonathan Turano finished with seven saves.
— Keith Kimberlin
