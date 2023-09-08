WESTERLY - Michael Strain headed in a ball off a corner kick late in the first half that broke a 1-1 tie as West Warwick topped Westerly, 2-1, in the Division II opener for both teams under the lights at Salvatore J. Augeri Field.
Robbie Wade scored to tie the game in the first half for Westerly.
Westerly visits North Smithfield on Tuesday.
- Rich Zalusky
