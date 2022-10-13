WESTERLY — Westerly High and Cranston East played to a 2-2 tie in a Division II boys soccer game Thursday.
Tom O'Keefe and Liam Cody each scored goals for Westerly. Cody's came on a penalty kick with 16 minutes remaining to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
But Cranston West scored less than a minute later to tie the game at 2.
Westerly finished with 18 shots and eight corner kicks in the game. Goalie Jonathan Turano made eight saves.
The Bulldogs hit the post, the crossbar and had two opportunities inside the 6-yard line, according to coach Brian Williams.
Cranston West dropped to 5-5, 4-5 Division II. Westerly (5-4-3, 3-4-3) has 12 points and needs five more to qualify for the postseason. The Bulldogs have four league games remaining.
Westerly next travels to Cranston West on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
