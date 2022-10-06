COVENTRY — Unbeaten Coventry scored the first three goals of the game and beat Westerly High, 3-1, in a Division II boys soccer match on Thursday.
Joe Flood scored Westerly's lone goal in the second half.
"We were flat until the final 12 minutes, then we started playing the way we can play," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "We hit the post, we scored, we had balls in front of the net with crosses. But we have to finish."
Westerly outshot the Oakers, 8-6. Westerly had six corner kicks, and Coventry had two. Westerly goalie Jonathan Turano made four saves.
Coventry is 6-0-2, 6-0-2 Division II. Westerly (4-3-2, 2-3-2) next travels to West Warwick on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
