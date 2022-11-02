NORTH SMITHFIELD — Top-seeded North Smithfield scored two goals in the second half and defeated Westerly High, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the Division II boys soccer tournament Wednesday night.
Westerly goalie Jonathan Turano saved a penalty kick in the second half, but the Northmen converted the rebound to take a 2-0 lead. Westerly missed a PK in the final five minutes.
Westerly coach Brian Williams said midfielder Tom O'Keefe played well for the Bulldogs. Tommy Serluca, who has scored seven goals this season, left the game late in the first half with an injury and did not return.
North Smithfield improved to 15-1-1. The Northmen will face Chariho or Tiverton on Monday at Cumberland at 5 p.m. in the semifinals.
Westerly finished the season 8-6-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.