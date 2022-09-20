WESTERLY — Unbeaten Tiverton scored a goal in each half and shut out Westerly High, 4-0, in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday night at Augeri Field.
Tiverton improved to 3-0, 3-0 Division II.
Westerly (3-2-1, 1-2-1) outshot the Tigers, 6-5, and had 10 corner kicks. Tiverton had one.
Westerly next hosts Narragansett on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
