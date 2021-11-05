STONINGTON — Stonington High is the No. 3 seed in the Class M boys soccer tournament and will host a first-round game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Bears will face No. 30 Tolland (4-7-5). Tolland plays in the Central Connecticut Conference.
Stonington finished 14-1-0 in the regular season and is 16-1-0 after beating Ledyard in the ECC Division I title game on Thursday.
Seedings in the tournament are based on regular-season records.
The winner plays No. 14 Rocky Hill or No. 19 Planville on Thursday in the second round. The higher seed will host the game.
Nonnewaug (15-0-1) is the top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.