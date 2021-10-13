WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ethan Knowles and Jason Nilsson scored two goals each as Chariho High topped St. Raphael Academy, 2-0, in a Division II boys soccer game on Tuesday.
Chariho has scored a combined 10 goals in its last two games, both wins.
"We are starting to move the ball well and starting to come together," coach Les Ahern said.
Kody Poplaski scored the other Chariho goal. Seth Dube finished with a pair of assists. Nate Allen and Canyon Krom also had an assist each.
Defender Corey Rainey played well, Ahern said.
"He really coordinated the defense, holding the line flat and clearing balls," Ahern said. "Nate Allen also won a lot of balls in the air."
Chariho is 3-0-1 in its last four games.
St. Raphael dropped to 4-6-2, 3-6-2 Division II. Chariho (6-4-2, 5-3-2) next travels to Smithfield on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.