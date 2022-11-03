WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored four goals in the second half and cruised past Tiverton, 5-1, in the Division II boys soccer quarterfinals Thursday night.
The fourth-seeded Chargers will take on top-seeded North Smithfield on Monday in Cumberland at 5 p.m. Chariho beat North Smithfield in the Division II title game last season.
Kody Poplaski finished with a pair of goals and an assist on Thursday. Brandon Knowles, Jack Grissom and Kyle Brodeur also scored for the Chargers, who had a bye in the opening round. Chris Resinger, Ian Clark and Ethan Knowles contributed assists.
Chariho coach Less Ahern said goalie Drew DeNoncour made a number of key saves.
"He kept us in the game. He had one big one in the first half and two in the second half. They should have been goals," Ahern said.
No. 5 Tiverton finished the season 9-5-1.
Chariho (10-5-2) has won nine straight since losing to North Smithfield, 1-0, on Sept. 28.
"Their keeper is fantastic and their defense is strong," Ahern said of the Northmen.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.