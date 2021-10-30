WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored two goals in each half and defeated West Warwick, 4-2, in a Division II boys soccer game Friday, the Chargers' regular-season finale.
Nate Allen and Alex Lambert scored goals in the first half to give Chariho (10-4-3, 9-3-3 Division II) a 2-0 lead at intermission. Jason Nilsson scored twice in the second half.
Lambert and Chris Niziolek each added assists as the Chargers finished with advantages in shots, 15-2, and corner kicks, 5-2, over the Wizards (6-6-3, 6-6-3).
Chariho will take a seven-game winning streak and a nine-game unbeaten streak (8-0-1) into next week's Division II tournament. Pairings are expected to be released Monday.
— Ken Sorensen
