RYAN GRUCZKA, Stonington cross country, junior: Gruczka crawled across the finish line at the ECC cross country championships after his legs failed and he fell down during the race. Gruczka still managed to finish 16th, good enough to earn All-ECC Division II recognition.

RILEY MATARESE, Chariho girls soccer, sophomore: Matarese scored four goals in the Chargers’ win over Woonsocket. The four goals matched a school record shared by three others. Matarese has scored nine goals this season.

MATT PIERCE, Wheeler boys soccer, senior: Pierce scored two goals in a victory against Putnam that clinched a spot in the Class S state tournament for the Lions. Pierce leads the team with 17 goals this season.

ZACK TUCK, Westerly football, junior: Tuck scored three touchdowns and rushed for 230 yards on 26 carries in the Bulldogs’ 28-0 Division II win over Barrington. Tuck surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season and has scored 13 rushing touchdowns.

