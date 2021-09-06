STONINGTON — Sam Montalto, the most prolific scorer in the history of Stonington High boys soccer, will take his considerable talents to Providence College next season.
Montalto made the decision in August and told his teammates on Aug. 27. He thanked them for their help.
"It was a long process, but it's nice to be over," Montalto said. "They have a great business program and they've had great success the past couple of years. My mom [Debbie] went there so she was pulling for me to go there a little bit. I definitely didn't want to go too far [from home]."
Montalto said he visited multiple schools this summer, including Rhode Island, Fordham, Connecticut and Holy Cross.
Montalto and Stonington coach Paul deCastro have watched PC practices and games.
"He will be playing with some of the best players in the country. They have unbelievable depth at the position he plays," said deCastro, who played at Division I Vermont. "It's not going to be easy and it may take some time. But he has a lot of upside to his game and he has some gifts that others don't have."
Montalto was an All New England and Class M All-State player his junior year when he scored 25 goals and had five assists. He averaged better than two goals a game as the Bears finished 11-1 in a COVID-19-shortened season.
As a sophomore in 2019, Montalto scored a school-record 33 goals, earning Class M All-State honors. Stonington finished 19-0-2, capturing the Class M state title.
For his career, he has a school-record 69 goals, surpassing the 63 scored by Joey Ponte, who graduated in 1989.
Montalto stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 180 pounds. He has very good speed and the ability to finish.
"I think I have the physical skills to play at that level. I just have to adjust to the technical game," Montalto said. "I think I have a nose for the goal. I need to get better playing with feet and getting better on the ball.
"I need to make better decisions and be able to connect play in the attacking third. The speed of play definitely increases at that level."
Providence plays in the Big East and finished 4-4-1 in the spring season. Four players were named to the All-Big East first team and another was selected for the All-East Region team.
In its last fall season in 2019, the Friars lost to Georgetown in the Big East championship game. The Friars won two games in the NCAA tournament that year, including a victory at No. 13 Penn State. PC lost in the third round to No. 3 Clemson in double overtime.
Montalto said some of his fondest memories at Stonington include winning the state title as a sophomore, capturing the Piver Cup championship and scoring his first goal as a freshman.
Stonington returns another quality lineup this season and figures to be a contender for the state title.
Montalto knows playing at the next level will be challenging.
"Freshman year will be tough. Nothing is easy. Everyone is competing and they all want to play. Nothing is guaranteed," Montalto said. "I'm going to give it my all and see where it gets me."
